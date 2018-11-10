Suffolk Fire Department responds to house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk firefighters responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Graystone Trace Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, dispatch received the call at 12:37 p.m. and crews arrived on scene several minutes later.

The fire was contained to a bedroom and marked under control at 1:07 p.m.

Officials are still gathering information on the cause of the fire. Seven adults and one child will be displaced due to the damage.

There are no reported injuries at this time.