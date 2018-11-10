Rocket launch from Wallops Flight Facility to be visible up and down the East Coast

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. – Want to see a rocket launch?

On Thursday, November 15, you’ll get a chance, with visibility up and down the East Coast expected — but only if you’re willing to get up early for it.

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility and Virginia’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport will support the launch of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket and Cygnus cargo spacecraft, which will bring crew supplies and hardware including science and research materials, to the International Space Station. The rocket is set to launch at 4:49 a.m.

The area directly around Wallops Island will have the best visibility — Wallops and Chincoteague will be able to see the rocket in the sky within 10 seconds of launch. 30 seconds after launch, Maryland and Virginia’s eastern shores will be able to see it, and within one minute almost the entire peninsula will be able to see it — all the way to the Virginia Beach area. Within 90 seconds people in the Outer Banks will be able to spot the rocket.

Visibility will depend on weather conditions, but the forecast shows a clear morning Thursday. NASA said that if the rocket does not end up launching Thursday, the next launch opportunity will be Friday at 4:27 a.m.