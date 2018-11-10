Freeze Warning in effect for many areas from 10 PM Saturday to 9 AM Sunday

Pillsbury brought cinnamon rolls to a new level, without the cinnamon

Pillsbury has done it again!

The seasonal, limited edition Hot Cocoa Rolls are back.

Each package includes five rolls which include the Grands! dough, cocoa filling and marshmallow frosting. Rather than filling the rolls with cinnamon, Pillsbury layers cocoa in the pastry swirls.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Pillsbury Hot Cocoa Rolls.

They were released as limited-edition last year and they’ve already made their way to the shelves for the 2018 holiday season at major retailers such as Target and Walmart.