1 woman dead, 1 woman injured in Chesapeake crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – One woman is dead and another injured in a crash that occurred late Friday night.

At 11:50 p.m., Chesapeake Police responded to the 200 block of Ballahack Road for a vehicle crash. The vehicle, a 2006 Ford F-150, left the roadway and struck a tree.

The vehicle’s 19-year-old driver was removed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital, where she later died. The passenger, an 18-year-old, had minimal injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

Chesapeake Police said that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.