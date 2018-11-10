One man dead after motorcycle crash in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police responded to the 2000 block of Ballahack Road around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers learned an adult male was traveling eastbound on Ballahack Road on his motorcycle when he began to pass another motorcyclist.

Officials say the motorcycle driver made the pass on a curve, where he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a ditch.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

This accident is currently under investigation. There is no other information to be released at this time.