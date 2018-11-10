Local men arrested on drug charges in Iowa

FREMONT Co., Iowa – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested three local men on Friday.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office stopped a 2017 Chevy Coachman RV near the 4-mile marker southbound Interstate 29 for several moving violations.

A Fremont County K9 was deployed and indicated and alerted to the presence of controlled substances inside the vehicle.

When the vehicle was searched, officials uncovered approximately 300 lbs. of high grade marijuana with an approximate street value of $2,880,000.

Deputies arrested Richard Jordan, 65-years-old of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Elwood Perry, Jr, 44-years-old of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Patrick Hawes, 45-years-old of Norfolk, Virginia.

Officials say the men were charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver more 100 Kilograms, a Class B Felony.

They are being held at the Fremont County Jail without bond, pending an initial appearance with a Magistrate.