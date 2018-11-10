× First Warning Forecast: Freeze Warning in effect tonight for most of the area

***Freeze Warning in effect from 10 PM Saturday to 9 AM Sunday for Northampton, Hertford, Gates, Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck,Bertie, Chowan, Perquimans, Gloucester, Middlesex, Mathews, Surry, James City, Isle of Wight-Suffolk, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Accomack, York, Newport News and Hampton/Poquoson. Temperatures will drop into the mid 20 to lower 30s late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Crops and other sensitive vegetation may be killed if left exposed.

A cold one on tap tonight. Skies will be clear and winds will calm a bit. We could see a hard freeze and have a Freeze Warning in effect. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

For Veterans Day, expect a very cold morning, with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. It will be cold with temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s. This is well-below normal for this time of year.

Rain returns for the start of the work week. We are looking at a 40 percent chance on Monday. The entire day won’t be a washout. Some breaks of sunshine are possible. Tuesday is looking like the mildest and wettest day of the week. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s with a 70 percent chance for showers. Clear to partly cloudy skies Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday will be one of our coldest days with highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 3 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

A tropical wave located about 700 miles east of the Lesser Antilles continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Significant development of this system is not expected during the next couple of days due to strong upper-level winds. However, these winds are forecast to lessen by Tuesday, and a tropical or subtropical cyclone could form during the middle of next week while the system moves near or north of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and the southeastern Bahamas.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: medium (40%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

