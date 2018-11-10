First Virginia Beach outdoor ice skating rink is here

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach is ringing in the holiday season for the first time with an outdoor ice-skating rink!

Bring your friends and families to the new ice skating rink, made of real ice for some winter fun.

The rink opens Saturday, November 17 at 3640 Dam Neck Road, Virginia Beach, located at the Virginia Beach Farmers Market.

Admission prices are the following:

$15 per person – includes skate rental

$7 per person – with your own skates

$5 Military admission per person, plus $8 skate rental

The hours for ice skating are: