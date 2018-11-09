Want to meet Santa? Here are some places he will be locally soon

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — With Christmas not far away, Santa is making his way to Hampton Roads.

If you are interested in seeing Saint Nick himself, he will be at Greenbrier Mall, Lynnhaven Mall, Chesapeake Square Mall, MacArthur Center and Pembroke Mall in November and December.

View the times below:

Greenbrier Mall:

Saturday, November 10 through Monday, December 24

Monday — Saturday: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. — 5:30 p.m.

Lynnhaven Mall:

Regular Hours:

Monday — Saturday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Special Hours:

Monday — Saturday (12/15-12/22): 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday (12/23): 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Christmas Eve (12/24): 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Chesapeake Square Mall:

Dates: 11/23/18 — 12/24/18 — Lots of hours. Full list — https://www.chesapeakesquare.com/events/photos-with-santa

MacArthur Center:

Dates: Saturday November 10 — Monday December 24 — Lots of hours. Full list —https://www.shopmacarthur.com/event/Photos-With-Santa/2145514014/

Pembroke Mall: Santa arrives Saturday November 10th. No hours listed on website.

Patrick Henry Mall: Not posted yet