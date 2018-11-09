Veterans, active duty military enjoy 20 percent off travel for Amtrak’s Veterans Day Sale

In honor of Veterans Day, Amtrak is offering 20 percent off travel to veterans and active military personnel between Friday, November 9 and Tuesday, November 13.

All veterans and active duty military can purchase discounted tickets on Amtrak’s website. The sale is valid for travel between November 27 and May 31, 2019.

To receive the discount, use promo code “V111” and select passenger type “F” when purchasing tickets. There are no blackout dates.

Sample destinations and fares include:

Norfolk to Richmond – $26.50

Norfolk to Washington, D.C. – $50.40

Roanoke to Washington, D.C. – $39.20

Lynchburg to Washington, D.C. – $39.20

Washington, D.C. to Richmond – $30.40

Lynchburg to Atlanta – $77.60

New York to Washington, D.C. – $76.80

Washington, D.C. to Charleston – $87.20

Fares vary by train.

Reservations must be made for travel within the valid dates. Sale prices are available exclusively for coach travel on all service with the exception of Acela Express and 7000-8999 Thruways.

Fares are for one way (adult). No additional discounts apply.