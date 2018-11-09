Ventura County suffers from major fire day after mass shooting

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — While many in the Ventura County area recovers from a mass shooting that took the life of 12 people and the alleged gunman, a fast-moving brush fire is now impacting residents and causing evacuations.

The fire has forced many near Thousand Oaks, California, the town where Wednesday’s mass shooting occurred, to evacuate and escape deadly flames,

The brush fire was ignited in the area of Hill Canyon in Santa Rosa Valley

Ventura County Schools and California State University Channels Island have closed cause of the fire, according to county officials.