‘The right trousers’ How a pair of ‘power pants’ could help people with mobility issues

For Cheryl Chilcott, walking on her own has been a challenge since birth.

”I can walk a bit, but I’m always holding onto furniture or always looking for the next place to sit down or take a rest,” said Chilcott.

She thought a wheelchair would be her only option…until she found out about a special pair of pants.

Scientists say robotic technology stitched into the seams is a breakthrough for millions who need help to move.

”For those people that don’t have much muscle function, the pants will give them a lot of power, that’s the goal,” robotics professor Jonathan Rossiter.

Engineers at England’s University of Bristol found inspiration from the “Wallace and Gromit” film “The Wrong Trousers.”

“So it’s very natural for us to call ours not the wrong trousers, but the RIGHT trousers,” Rossiter.

