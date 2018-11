Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Urology of Virginia will host the 4th annual ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk Hampton Roads this year on November 18th at the Virginia Beach Boardwalk. The 5K race will start at the 24th park and will go down to the loop and back. There is also a 1 mile walk and a Kids Superhero Dash for Dads.

To sign up go to www.zeroprostatecancerrun.org/hamptonroads.

Presented by Urology of Virginia.

Urologyofva.net