State Police, Newport News Police make arrest in vehicle pursuit

YORK COUNTY, Va. – 38-year-old Antonie Branch was arrested early Friday morning after a vehicle pursuit allegedly involving him, Virginia State Police and Newport News Police in York County.

According to State Police officials, the Newport News Police Department contacted the State Police Communication Center around 2 a.m. and asked for assistance with pursuing a 2011 Hyundai 4 door that was entering Interstate 64 westbound at Mercury Boulevard in York County.

When State Police reportedly attempted to contain and stop the vehicle, Branch allegedly lost control of the 2011 Hyundai and crashed at mile marker 243 on Interstate 64 westbound.

Police officers in Newport News were reportedly trying to pull over Branch on suspicion of drunk driving before he allegedly fled from them into York County.

According to State Police officials, Branch was taken to Riverside Hospital for minor injuries, and then later transported to the Newport News City Jail. Officials added that several felony charges are pending by both agencies at this time.

No troopers were hurt during the chase.