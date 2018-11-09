Reports of active shooter situation at Topsail High School in North Carolina

TOPSAIL, N.C. – There are reports of an active shooter situation Friday morning at Topsail High School in North Carolina.

Officials with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office say it is still an active scene and have released no further details, according to FOX 8 in North Carolina.

Topsail is about ten minutes away from Wilmington, North Carolina.

Pender County Schools said in a statement, “There has been a reported active shooter situation at Topsail high School. Pender County Schools is taking all precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

This is a developing story with more information to come.

