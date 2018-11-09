Reported active shooter situation at N.C. high school a malfunctioning water heater

TOPSAIL, N.C. – PENDER COUNTY, N.C. — A report of an active shooter at Topsail High School sparked law enforcement response Friday morning, according to FOX 8 in North Carolina.

Pender County Emergency Management Director Tom Collins believes the gunfire sound was not gunfire.

“There’s no active shooter,” Collins said, according to the Wilmington StarNews. “It’s a malfunctioning water heater.”

WTVD reports the call came in at about 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.

According to WWAY, the school district announced that all schools on the eastern side of Pender County are on lockdown.

Parents and students were gathered at a Lowe’s Foods across the street, WECT reports. The school district asked staff from Topsail elementary, middle and high schools to meet at the grocery store.

Pender County Schools said in a statement, “There has been a reported active shooter situation at Topsail high School. Pender County Schools is taking all precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

