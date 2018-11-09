Report: Dez done in New Orleans after just two practices

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Pro Bowl receiver Dez Bryant waited all season to sign with a contending team. After just two practices with the New Orleans Saints, his season appears to be over.

According to multiple reports, including the NFL Network and ESPN, Bryant suffered a torn Achilles Tendon in Friday’s practice with the Saints. The injury will end his season before it starts. Bryant appeared to confirm the injury news on Twitter.

Things was just starting to heat up for me… I won’t question the man upstairs… this is the ultimate test.. thank you everyone for the prayers — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 9, 2018

The 3-time Pro Bowl receiver was released by the Dallas Cowboys prior to this season. He signed a free agent contract with the Saints Thursday.

Selected by the Cowboys 24th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft, Bryant has 73 receiving touchdowns in eight seasons. He’s a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2013, 2014, 2016) and was first-team All Pro in 2014.

His best years came from 2012-2014. In the summer of 2015, Bryant inked a five-year, $70 million contract.

Last season, playing in all 16 games, Bryant caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns.