Report: Dez done in New Orleans after just two practices

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Pro Bowl receiver Dez Bryant waited all season to sign with a contending team. After just two practices with the New Orleans Saints, his season appears to be over.
According to multiple reports, including the NFL Network and ESPN, Bryant suffered a torn Achilles Tendon in Friday’s practice with the Saints. The injury will end his season before it starts. Bryant appeared to confirm the injury news on Twitter.
The 3-time Pro Bowl receiver was released by the Dallas Cowboys prior to this season. He signed a free agent contract with the Saints Thursday.
Selected by the Cowboys 24th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft, Bryant has 73 receiving touchdowns in eight seasons. He’s a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2013, 2014, 2016) and was first-team All Pro in 2014.
His best years came from 2012-2014. In the summer of 2015, Bryant inked a five-year, $70 million contract.
Last season, playing in all 16 games, Bryant caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns.