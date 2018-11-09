Portsmouth man accused of murder for hire plot against teen family member awaits verdict

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Jury deliberations are underway in the trial against a Portsmouth man accused of trying to hire someone to kill a teenage relative.

Antwann Miller is facing eight charges, including solicitation to commit murder.

Last year, detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Special Victims Unit arrested and charged Miller with the long-term sexual abuse of a female under the age of 16. Miller is charged with rape, forcible sodomy, and object sexual penetration.

While in police custody, investigators alleged he tried to hire someone to kill the teen leading to the solicitation charge.

In court Friday morning , the prosecutor revealed the abuse began when the girl was just 12 years old.

They said it wasn’t reported to police until she was 15 years old.

The defense told News 3 she fabricated what happened after Miller took a cellphone from her.

His defense said, if convicted, Miller could be sentenced to life.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News 3 for updates.