No injuries reported after apartment fire in York County

YORK Co., Va. – No injuries were reported after an early-morning apartment fire in the Tabb area of York County.

At approximately 7:15 a.m., the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety was dispatched to a structure fire at the Four Seasons Apartment complex, located in the 100 block of Pinewood Crescent.

When crews arrived, they found light smoke and fire on a second-floor balcony. The fire was quickly extinguished.

One occupant was in the apartment at the time, but there were no injuries.

According to the department, fire damage appears to be confined to the balcony, but the Red Cross was contacted to potentially provide assistance to the apartment’s occupants.

The fire’s origin and cause are currently under investigation.