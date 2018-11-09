Nags Head pedestrian dies after being hit by car

NAGS HEAD, N.C. – A 19-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Nags Head Thursday evening.

According to witnesses, Nags Head man Jovan Jordany Yurnet Matos was in the southbound lane of South Croatan Highway near Soundside Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same lane.

Nags Head Police were called to the scene at 5:18 p.m. and found Matos unresponsive. A bike, believed to be Matos’, was also found at the scene, undamaged on the west side of the highway.

Matos was treated at the scene by Dare County EMS and was transported to The Outer Banks Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The driver of the vehicle, a 52-year-old Kill Devil Hills woman, was transported to the hospital as well. She was later released.

If anyone has information in this incident, please contact Nags Head Police Sergeant Greg South at 252-441-6386 or by email at greg.south@nagsheadnc.gov.