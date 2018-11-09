Man sentenced to 33 years for 2016 Norfolk murder

NORFOLK, Va. – A man will be behind bars for 33 years for a 2016 murder.

Court officials said Grenah Garnett was sentenced to serve 33 years by Judge Migliozzi for First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

The murder happened in the 900 block of Avenue H in August of 2016.

50-year-old Andre E. Valentine was fatally shot in the incident. Previously, a friend of Valentine’s said, “That was my best friend, and I’m going to miss him…It’s just so real right now. I don’t know what’s going on right now.”

The sentence is consistent with the jury recommendation.