Kroger Mid-Atlantic donates 2,800 pies to local veterans

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Kroger Mid-Atlantic donated more than 2,800 pies to the United Service Organizations (USO) to thank local veterans for their service ahead of Veterans Day.

The donations are the culmination of a recent campaign that took place within local Kroger stores between October 10 and November 6. Kroger Mid-Atlantic pledged to donate one pie to a veteran for each one purchased.

“We are so glad we had the chance to honor our veterans in this way and provide them with a sweet treat,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “To those in uniform serving today and to those who have served in the past, Kroger honors you today and every day.”

This year’s donation took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kroger’s Sentinel Drive location in Chesapeake.