Kim Kardashian, Alyssa Milano flee their homes as California wildfires rage

Kim Kardashian West and Alyssa Milano were among those who had to flee their homes as multiple wildfires raged through California late Thursday and into Friday.

Kardashian West said that she was forced to evacuate her Calabasas, California, home due to the looming threat the fires posed.

“Pray for Calabasas,” Kardashian West wrote on an Instagram story. “Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe.”

Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate as firefighters worked to contain the blazes. As of Friday morning, more than 20 million people were under red flag warnings across the state.

On Friday afternoon, Kardashian West tweeted that flames had hit the property she shares with her husband, Kanye West.

Kardashian West’s sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, also had to leave their homes.

“I can not sleep! I am too nervous with these fires #MamaKoKo,” Khloe Kardashian posted on Twitter.

Alyssa Milano wrote on Twitter that she evacuated as well, and after initially believing her horses to be in safe hands, later expressed concern for their safety.

“If anyone can get 5 horses out the fire please help me,” she wrote.

“Shape of Water” director Guillermo del Toro said he evacuated Thursday night. His non-primary residence, a well-known museum of creepy art and memorabilia called Bleak House, was also in the fire’s path, he said.

“Bleak House and the collection may be endangered but the gift of life remains,” he wrote on Twitter.