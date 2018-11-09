James City County Police searching for suspect in commercial burglary

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – James City County Police are working to identify a suspect in an October 7 commercial burglary.

The burglary happened at Car Quest Auto Parts at 7265 Pocahontas Trail. At approximately 4 p.m., an unknown male broke into the store and rummaged through several vehicles located outside of the business.

He is described as a man in his early 20s, between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall, with a thin build and dyed red hair.

If you or someone you know can identify the suspect, call Investigator Billie Booth at 757-259-5148 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also email Booth at billie.booth@jamescitycountyva.gov.