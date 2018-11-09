Some people take dozens of pictures of themselves every day, but how much is too much when it comes to selfies?

There are all kinds of filters used to edit photos, making people look different.

Some experts question whether constantly altering photos to show a “better” version of yourself can have a negative impact.

One study found that more patients are bringing these altered pictures to the plastic surgeons office in hopes of looking for like their altered selfie.

Virginia Beach Clinical Social Worker Gary Rotfus said this can lead to mental disorders.

“Teenagers often see themselves as imperfect and they see themselves as imperfect compared to their peers. When I look at these apps it is like going down a rabbit hole. At what point do you stop altering your image and think you are good enough?” said Rotfus.

