Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain today then a big cool down

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A soggy Friday and a chilly weekend… We will see mostly cloudy skies today with on and off showers all day. Rain could be heavy at times with a stray thunderstorm possible. Temperatures will start in the 50s this morning and warm into the mid 60s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. It will be breezy again today with NE to SE winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Cloudy skies and showers will continue this evening with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Scattered showers will continue overnight with lows near 50.

A few scattered showers will linger into early Saturday morning but skies will quickly clear by midday. Expect sunshine Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the mid 50s. It will be windy tomorrow, NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to near 30 mph.

Even cooler air will move in on Sunday. Temperatures will drop into the 30s Sunday morning with some inland spots near freezing. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (70%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE/SE 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Lows near 50. Winds: S/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Early AM Showers, Clearing Skies, Windy, Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 9th

1962 F1 Tornado: Worcester Co

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems

