Former Newport News Public Schools substitute teacher arrested for possession of child pornography

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A former substitute teacher for Newport News Public Schools was arrested Friday for possession of child pornography.

The department’s Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant on the home of 50-year-old Michael Scott Porter of Newport News, which revealed he was in possession of child pornography.

Porter was arrested and charged with three counts of child pornography.

Porter is a former substitute teacher for Newport News Public Schools and the Mid-Atlantic Teen Challenge. He was a substitute for NNPS from August 2017 until he resigned in August 2018.

This is a developing story.

Download the News 3 app for updates.