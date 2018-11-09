× First Warning Traffic – Weekend road closures in Va Beach, toll increases and bridge openings

BRIDGE OPENINGS:



Coleman Bridge 9:00 AM & 3:00 PM

High Rise Bridge 10:45 AM

–

VIRGINIA BEACH: a section of Indian River Road will be closed this weekend

Saturday, November 10 at 7 a.m., Indian River Road between Danali Lane and Osprey Landing Court will be closed so that crews can install storm drainage pipe. Through traffic will not be allowed to travel north of the western Indian River Road and Elbow Road intersection or the travel south of the Indian River Road and Independence Boulevard intersection.

The work is expected to last through the weekend and be completed by Monday, November 12, at 5 a.m.

BAKER ROAD between Northampton Boulevard and Ward Avenue will be closed this Saturday, November 10, 2018, from 8 a.m. through Sunday, November 11 at 6 p.m . for utility work. Traffic will be re-routed to Diamond Springs Road.

NEWTOWN ROAD: south will be closed at the I-264 overpass for as many as three weekends in November for sewer line replacement. A signed detour to Center Drive will be in place. The detour is scheduled to be in place during the following times: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9 to 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12

–

2019 TOLL RATES

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Tolls at the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels will increase January 1, 2019, according to a release by DriveERT.

Prices for passenger and heavy vehicles will slide based on peak hours, and are reduced for E-ZPass users.

The new prices will be:

Passenger vehicles (two axles, includes motorcycles)

Monday-Friday non-peak times (midnight to 5:30 a.m., 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m. to midnight)

E-ZPass: $1.79

Registered pay by plate: $3.57

Unregistered pay by plate: $5.35

Monday-Friday peak times (5:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.)

E-ZPass: $2.20

Registered pay by plate: $3.98

Unregistered pay by plate: $5.76

Heavy vehicles (three or more axles, includes cars with trailers)

Monday-Friday non-peak times (midnight to 5:30 a.m., 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m. to midnight)

E-ZPass: $5.36

Registered pay by plate: $7.14

Unregistered pay by plate: $8.92

Monday-Friday peak times (5:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.)

E-ZPass: $8.80

Registered pay by plate: $10.58

Unregistered pay by plate: $12.36

Off-peak rates apply on weekends and holidays.

According to DriveERT, the toll increase is in accordance with an agreement between Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo, LLC and the Virginia Department of Transportation.