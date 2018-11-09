× First Warning Forecast: Drying Out And Cooling Off For The Weekend

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Another rainy Friday for us but the good news is that it won’t last into the weekend. We will see off and on waves of rain through this afternoon and into overnight. There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm but we are not expecting any severe weather. Temperatures will drop into the 50s overnight.

A few scattered showers will linger into early Saturday morning but skies will quickly clear by midday. Expect sunshine Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the low 50s. It will be windy tomorrow, NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to near 30 mph.

Even cooler air will move in on Sunday. Temperatures will drop into the 30s Sunday morning with some inland spots near freezing. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs only in the upper 40s which is well below our normal high of 64.

Next week will start off on a soggy note with a 50% chance of rain Monday night and a 80% chance through the day Tuesday. We will dry out by Wednesday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (70%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE/SE 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Lows near 50. Winds: S/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Early AM Showers, Clearing Skies, Windy, Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 9th

1962 F1 Tornado: Worcester Co

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.