First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies, gusty winds and chilly temperatures

**Freeze Warning in effect from 10 PM Saturday to 9 AM Sunday for Northampton, Hertford, Gates, Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck,Bertie, Chowan, Perquimans, Gloucester, Middlesex, Mathews, Surry, James City, Isle of Wight-Suffolk, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Accomack, York, Newport News and Hampton/Poquoson. Temperatures will drop into the mid 20 to lower 30s late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Crops and other sensitive vegetation may be killed if left exposed.

Tracking clouds, drizzle and fog overnight. Temperatures will dip into the upper 40s.

The weekend is looking mostly dry minus a lingering shower early Saturday. Skies will clear throughout the day. It will be on the windy side. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, with a few higher gusts possible. Highs in the low and mid 50s. It will be a cold night Saturday. Skies will be clear and winds will calm a bit. We could see a hard freeze and have a Freeze Warning in effect. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Expect a very cold Sunday morning on tap. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day. It will be cold with temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s. This is well-below normal for this time of year.

Rain returns for the start of the work week. We are looking at a 40 percent chance on Monday. The entire day won’t be a washout. Some breaks of sunshine are possible. Tuesday is looking like the mildest and wettest day of the week. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s with a 70 percent chance for showers. Clear to partly cloudy skies Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday will be one of our coldest days with highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 3 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems

Meteorologist April Loveland

