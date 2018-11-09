× Feds say meth was sent from California to Hampton Roads, four arrested

Virginia Beach, Va. – Four people are locked up in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail accused of a major drug operation.

30-year-old Romain Beaumont of Virginia Beach, 51-year-old Jeffrey Hoffman of Virginia Beach, 53-year-old Bettye Williams of Virginia Beach and 55-year-old Gary Revis of Virginia Beach are all facing charges connected to a federal investigation.

Federal officials allege they were selling 50 grams or more of methamphetamine more commonly known as “ice” and 500 grams or more of a mixture and substances containing a detectable amount of meth.

It states the meth was made in California and shipped to Virginia Beach through the U.S. Mail Service.

According to a search warrant between the summer of 2017 and August 2018 they are accused of trafficking meth and marijuana.

Court records indicate meth was sent through the mail 13 different times however most of the packages were sent to Beaumont’s Virginia Beach home.

They say drugs and money were stored in cars and homes.

It states law enforcement used confidential informants to place calls and text messages to Beaumont to discuss the purchase of meth.

Police executed a search at Beaumont’s car on September 6th, 2018 and found a pound of meth, according to records.

The indictment states Williams and Hoffman had 438 grams of meth, cocaine, $10,655, a gun and about 100 round of ammunition in their home on April 13th.

It states Revis had 1333 grams of meth at his place of business.

The trial for Beaumont, Williams, Revis, and Hoffman is scheduled for December 17th at 10am at the Norfolk Federal Courthouse.

We have reached out to their attorneys for comment.