CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Lieutenant Joshua Sawyer, Sr. of the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office was indicted on 23 counts of bad checks and obtaining money by false pretenses, according to a release by the City of Chesapeake.

The case will be handled by the Southampton County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

Sawyer was in court Wednesday and appeared before a grand jury. Wednesday was also when he was indicted.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.