Backstreet Boys’ ‘DNA World Tour’ to visit D.C., North Carolina in 2019

Backstreet’s back, alright!

Pop culture sensation and legendary 90s boy band Backstreet Boys will be coming to Washington, D.C. and Raleigh, North Carolina during their 2019 “DNA World Tour.”

Okay, here we go…. #DNAWorldTour 2019! Our tenth album #BSBDNA out January 25th! Thank you all for coming on this journey. Things are about to get interesting!!!!!! Get all the details on https://t.co/hfKjQlfxDf pic.twitter.com/bii6PY4pZC — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) November 9, 2018

The tour will celebrate the band’s 10th album and will take them across the globe. Their July 12 D.C. appearance will follow nearly two months of international appearances, including dates in Spain, Italy, France and Belgium.

Tickets will be on sale for their D.C. date here. Sales will open Saturday at 10 a.m.

The band will appear in Raleigh August 20. Tickets will go on sale here at 10 a.m. Saturday.