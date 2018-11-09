“A Girls Guide to Holiday Feasting” on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Parker Wallace, author of the cookbook "Eat Rich, Stay Skinny: A Girls’ Guide to Holiday Feasting,” shows us how to turn a regular holiday celebration into a memorable party for friends and relatives. For more information visit www.TipsOnTV.com.
