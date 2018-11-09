757 Showdown: Nansemond River shuts down Kecoughtan 39-0 in postseason opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - The road back to the regional finals started tonight for Nansemond River, as the Warriors shut out the Kecoughtan Warriors 39-0.

Kevin Johnson got Nansemond River off to a fast start with an interception of Kecoughtan's Jonathon Melvin on the first drive of the game. He then scored a rushing touchdown on the first offensive play.

On the next Kecoughtan drive, Johnson showed off his All-American track speed with a scoop-and-score fumble recovery that put Nansemond River up 14-0.

The Warriors will travel to Chesapeake to face No. 1 seeded Indian River next Friday.