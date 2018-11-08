USS Bulkeley to return from deployment on November 11

Posted 9:41 pm, November 8, 2018, by

NORFOLK, Va. – After a seven-month deployment, the USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) will return to Naval Station Norfolk on Sunday, November 11.

180411-N-SX983-097 NORFOLK, Va. (April 11, 2018) Sailors aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) cast off lines in preparation for deployment. Bulkeley departs Naval Station Norfolk as part of Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike GroupÕs (HSTCSG) deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. With CVN 75 as the flagship, deploying strike group assets include staffs, ships and aircraft of Carrier Strike Group EIGHT (CSG 8), Destroyer Squadron TWO EIGHT (DESRON 28) and Carrier Air Wing ONE (CVW-1); as well as Sachsen-class German frigate FGS Hessen (F 221). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lindsey E. Skelton/Released)

More than 300 Sailors serving aboard the guided missile destroyer were deployed to the Navy’s 6th Fleet areas of operation.

The Bulkeley joined the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS. Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), along with the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60); and guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron TWO EIGHT (DESRON 28), including USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), and USS Farragut (DDG 99) as the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) left Naval Station Norfolk on April 11.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) returned to Naval Station Norfolk a week earlier on Sunday, November 4. The ship completed seven months in the Navy’s 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation, and traveled more than 40,000 nautical miles during that time.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 