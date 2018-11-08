USS Bulkeley to return from deployment on November 11

NORFOLK, Va. – After a seven-month deployment, the USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) will return to Naval Station Norfolk on Sunday, November 11.

More than 300 Sailors serving aboard the guided missile destroyer were deployed to the Navy’s 6th Fleet areas of operation.

The Bulkeley joined the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS. Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), along with the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60); and guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron TWO EIGHT (DESRON 28), including USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), and USS Farragut (DDG 99) as the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) left Naval Station Norfolk on April 11.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) returned to Naval Station Norfolk a week earlier on Sunday, November 4. The ship completed seven months in the Navy’s 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation, and traveled more than 40,000 nautical miles during that time.

