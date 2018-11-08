Tolls at Downtown, Midtown Tunnels to increase in January

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Tolls at the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels will increase January 1, 2019, according to a release by DriveERT.

Prices for passenger and heavy vehicles will slide based on peak hours, and are reduced for E-ZPass users.

The new prices will be:

Passenger vehicles (two axles, includes motorcycles)

Monday-Friday non-peak times (midnight to 5:30 a.m., 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m. to midnight)

E-ZPass: $1.79

Registered pay by plate: $3.57

Unregistered pay by plate: $5.35

Monday-Friday peak times (5:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.)

E-ZPass: $2.20

Registered pay by plate: $3.98

Unregistered pay by plate: $5.76

Heavy vehicles (three or more axles, includes cars with trailers)

Monday-Friday non-peak times (midnight to 5:30 a.m., 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m. to midnight)

E-ZPass: $5.36

Registered pay by plate: $7.14

Unregistered pay by plate: $8.92

Monday-Friday peak times (5:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.)

E-ZPass: $8.80

Registered pay by plate: $10.58

Unregistered pay by plate: $12.36

Off-peak rates apply on weekends and holidays.

According to DriveERT, the toll increase is in accordance with an agreement between Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo, LLC and the Virginia Department of Transportation.