× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain and a big cool down

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain to end the work week… Rain will move through early this morning, mainly on the southside and in NE NC. Most of the rain will move out by mid-morning. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with some sunshine breaking through for locations to the north. Temperatures will linger in the upper 50s and low 60s all day. It will be breezy with NE winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.

More rain will move in on Friday. Expect mostly cloudy skies again tomorrow with rain building in through the morning hours. Rain will continue through the afternoon with a few heavy downpours possible. Highs will warm into the mid 60s on Friday, a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

A few showers could linger into Saturday morning but skies will be clearing through the first half of the day. Expect sunshine Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the mid 50s. Even cooler air will move in on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, AM Rain. Highs near 60. Winds: NE 10-15G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: NE 10-15G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (70%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E/S 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 8th

1996 Severe Thunderstorms: Nottoway, Richmond, Chesterfield Co, Hanover Co – Hail 0.75″-1.25″

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.