Tell no lies: how polygraph examiners uncover the truth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - For most people, finding out who is telling the truth and who is lying is a difficult thing to tell. For polygraph examiners like David Goldberg, all it takes a willing participant to discover the truth.

"Human beings will withhold information, will lie no matter what," explained Goldberg of Executive Protection Group Polygraph Service. "It doesn’t have to be a criminal matter, human beings will want to hold back something that they know will cause them to be looked at differently."

Through polygraph testing, Goldberg says he is able to find out what information is being withheld. All he needs is a willing participant to undergo an exam. The test is painless but the situation can be nerve-wracking.

"Everyone is absolutely 100% nervous even if they are asked to take one or they volunteer to take one," said Goldberg.

Examinations can last for several hours. At Executive Polygraph Service, participants are hooked up to a series of sensors and seated in a special chair. They are then asked a series of questions.

Goldberg not only listens to the responses but watches how a person's body reacts to the question and the answers given.

"We know you are nervous, once we hook you up we are going to take your nervous anxiety as a baseline reading. Anything above or below your baseline we are going to know you are lying or your telling the truth or deceiving us. It's why he says these results can't be faked."

News 3's Allison Mechanic gets into the hot seat and undergoes a polygraph examination.

Find out her results and what the results of these tests can be used for Thursday night at 11.