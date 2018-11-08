HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Gift-buying season is here so it's time to start thinking about the hot new gifts for folks on your list. Paul Zahn shows us some tech gift idea that people are going to be looking for under the tree. To learn more visit www.TipsOnTV.com.
Tech gift ideas sure to be in demand on Coast Live
-
Starting an early gift list with some great tech ideas on Coast Live
-
New auto tech for back to school safety on Coast Live
-
Mistakes many make and how to avoid a design faux pas on Coast Live
-
An early look at a holiday hotlist of tech gifts on Coast Live
-
Michael’s death toll rises to 17, including 8 in Florida
-
-
Style ideas for outdoor living on Coast Live
-
Looking forward to a 3-day shopping extravaganza on Coast Live
-
Holiday planning for gifts and great new flooring on Coast Live
-
A designer on how best to stage your home or office on Coast Live
-
How a Virginia-based, Nazi-sympathizing cop went to jail for aiding ISIS
-
-
Harygul’s Halloween Planet shows off this year’s popular costumes on News 3 This Morning
-
People Taking Action: Volunteer goes above and beyond as the smiling face that greets blood donors
-
Paralyzed man finds art success after accident