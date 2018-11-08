‘Skins scoop: Playoff odds remain in Redskins’ favor

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Are the playoffs off or on?

Despite having what seems like half their offense on the injured list, the Washington Redskins (5-and-3) still have a better than 50 percent chance of making the playoffs.

Using four playoff prediction websites (NFL, Football Outsiders, Five Thirty Eight and the New York Times), USA Today crunched the numbers and revealed the Redskins have a 50.3% chance of reaching the postseason – the 12th best odds in the NFL and the best in the NFC East division.

The New York Times’ NFL playoff simulator gives the Redskins a 55 percent chance of making the playoffs, with a 48 percent chance of winning the NFC East.

Football Outsiders’ odds report has the Redskins’ chances of reaching the postseason at 63 percent, with a 58.1% chance of winning the division.

Washington travels to Tampa Bay Sunday for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Raymond James Stadium.