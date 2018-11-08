Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus was set to retire soon. He was killed in the Thousand Oaks attack

Sgt. Ron Helus had been set to retire in the next year from the Ventura County, California Sheriff’s Office when, responding late Wednesday

to a call of a shooting, he entered the Borderline Bar & Grill.

It would be the last act of a 29-year law enforcement veteran described as hardworking and dedicated and, now, as a hero.

Helus was among the first officers through the door at the Borderline. He died trying to stop the rampaging gunman, who killed 11 others in the attack in Thousand Oaks, California.

Deadly Thousand Oaks bar shooting