Protests planned after President Trump fires Jeff Sessions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Protests are planned around the country, including in Virginia Beach, in response to President Trump’s firing of Jeff Sessions as Attorney General.

“Nobody is Above the Law” Rallies are planned for 5pm around the nation and at Town Center in Virginia Beach.

Trump fired Sessions on Wednesday after months of back and forth between the two. Trump criticized Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

Sessions’ departure leaves uncertainty to the future of the Robert Mueller led investigation into whether Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia.