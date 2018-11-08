Police investigating teens using toy guns to shoot targets at Virginia Beach playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Concerned mother Amanda Curtis tells News 3 two teenagers were seen shooting at trees facing Lynnhaven Parkway and around the playground at Brigadoon Park on November 9.

"They were shooting towards these trees and then they were over here and they were shooting that way," said Curtis.

Curtis said her neighbor called police around 4 p.m. The Virginia Beach Police Department said several officers and supervisors responded to the incident.

"I saw the police officer push a button and drop the magazine out of each one of the weapons and put it back in and then put them on the hood of the police car," she mentioned.

Officials said both teens were questioned, but were not charged.

They were using toy guns, which are legal in the Commonwealth, according to Virginia State Police.

Non-powder guns - including BB, air and pellet guns - can look similar to real guns. It can raise concerns for people who don't know the difference.

"They look realistic enough that I wouldn't allow my son to take them to the public park or be walking around the street with them. I wouldn't," said Curtis. "I think that's irresponsible as a parent."

Toy guns are required to be labeled with an orange tag on them.

State Police said pneumatic guns are regulated based on each county, city and town.

Children under 18 are allowed to have one under the supervision of an adult. They are able to use a pneumatic gun alone if they're at least 16 years old.

There are no regulations prohibiting them at a playground in Virginia Beach.

"If they're going to buy them one like that, then they should keep them in their own house on their own property," Curtis added.

Virginia Beach Police did not release further information on the circumstances between the two teenagers and the toy guns on November 4.