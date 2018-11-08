Newport News Police, faith leaders to hold community walk following homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Members of the Newport News Police Department and faith-based leaders from the community will hold a community walk Thursday at 3 p.m. after a homicide left one man dead.

At approximately 1:34 a.m. Thursday, 26-year-old Steven Richardson was killed in the 600 block of Ridley Circle.

In reference to the incident, police and faith leaders will meet at the corner of Ivy Avenue and 16th Street.

“Today is a joint effort between the police department and the faith leaders of our city to begin to establish a system of care and compassion through citizen engagement and prayer,” said Chief Steve Drew.

Police also ask that if you or someone you know has information in this case, please take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.