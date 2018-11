MANTEO, N.C. – The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island will offer free admission to all guests this Sunday in honor of Veterans Day.

Visitors are also invited to bring non-perishable food on Veterans Day, which will go towards helping the Roanoke Island Food Pantry stock its shelves ahead of the busy holiday season.

Food donations are not required for free admission, but are encouraged.

The aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.