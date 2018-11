Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - It's win or go home time.

Today, the Virginia High School League playoffs get underway, and 32 Hampton Roads high school teams are in action as the quest for a state title begins.

This week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown features the Warriors times two. In the first round of the Class 5, Region A playoffs, #5 Kecoughtan (7-and-3) travels to #4 Nansemond River (7-and-3) for a 'Battle of the Warriors'.

It will be the first playoff meeting between the two schools.