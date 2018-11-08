Hungry for Hampton Roads: Jack Browns Fried Oreo Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK Va,- Sure a fried Oreo for dessert sounds delicious, that is until you have to put down 34 to break the record.

Jack Browns Beer and Burger Joint located off Granby Street in the heart of downtown Norfolk has a simple but delicious menu and an eclectic atmosphere. Choose from a list of designer burgers, a wide range of beer and of course fried Oreo's.

Jack Browns is open every day from 11am to 2am.

"The Oreo challenge is not easy. A lot of people thing they can take it on and fail," Beer tender Wesley Swings says

Currently the record sits at an impressive 33. Challengers cannot leave the table or get sick but there is no time limit.

Winners get their Oreo's for free and they get their name and picture on the wall of victors.