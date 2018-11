Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Technology spending during the 2018 holiday season is projected to reach a record-setting $96.1 billion in the U.S. according to research from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

Suzanne Kantra, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Techlicious.com, shows us the top five tech gifts consumers want to receive and reveal hot tech shopping trends. Learn more at CTA.tech/holiday.