First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and possible storms to end the work week

Skies will be overcast overnight. Temperatures will actually stay fairly steady in the 50s overnight with temperatures warming a few degrees by morning.

Better chances for rain to end the work week. Skies will be overcast with scattered showers. The entire day won’t be wet. The morning is looking cloudy and dry with rain ramping up after noontime. Highs in the mid 60s. A cold front will cross the area Friday night. Much cooler and drier air will move in behind the cold front just in time for the weekend.

The weekend is looking mostly dry minus a lingering shower early Saturday. Skies will clear throughout the day. It will be on the breezy side. Highs in the low and mid 50s. It will be a cold night Saturday. Skies will be clear and winds will calm a bit. We could see a hard freeze. Temperatures will fall into the 30s. Expect a very cold Sunday morning on tap. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day. It will be cold with temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s. This is well-below normal for this time of year.

Rain returns for the start of the work week.

Tonight: Overcast skies. An isolated shower possible (20%). Steady lows in the 50s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Overcast with showers and storms (70%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: S/NW 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems

Meteorologist April Loveland

